Beyoncé Shows Her Love for Tina Turner With ‘River Deep-Mountain High’ Cover

Does Beyoncé love Tina Turner? My oh my, she’s made it clear in the days after the legend’s death — first with a statement, then with a moment of tribute at a Paris show, and now with a cover in London. Beyoncé put a dramatic spin on “River Deep-Mountain High,” one of Turner’s early hits, on May 29. She gives a powerful performance for one of the late diva’s hardest songs to sing, trading the original’s upbeat horns and wall of sound for a more ballad-like arrangement with cinematic piano and drums. “I want you guys to help me sing one of my favorite songs,” she told the crowd before the cover — which she slotted into the early “Opening Act” section of the show before getting the party started with Renaissance songs. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way,” Beyoncé wrote days before, after Turner’s death. “You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

