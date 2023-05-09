Netflix’s Bird Box Is Migrating to Barcelona

Hola, Bird Box–istas. It’s been a big day for movies you definitely remember happening in 2018 getting sequel announcements. First, the Meg 2: The Trench trailer came out. Now, we have the extra-special announcement of the second installment in the Bird Box franchise, which is apparently taking the Real World approach and just popping into different cities. Yes, those ooky-spooky monsters that will kill you if you look at them are back, and this time they’re attacking Barcelona. The upcoming film will star Mario Casas as Sebastian, a man attempting to make it through this post-apocalyptic wasteland without sight. In the trailer, we see mass suicide and frantic, multilingual news announcements. The re-Bird Box-ening will happen on July 14, and this time maybe we don’t drive cars as part of any Bird Box challenges.

Related