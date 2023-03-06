Boots Riley Is About to Release a Huge Virgo

Jennifer Lopez is shaking. Boots Riley, the writer and director of Sorry to Bother You, first announced he was creating an entire series about a real big Virgo back in 2020, and Amazon’s Prime Video finally gave us a gander at this giant empath in a new trailer for it. This isn’t about just any Virgo but one that happens to be a 13-foot-tall Black man exploring the world outside his home for the first time. “When they can’t use you no more, they’re gonna try to get rid of you,” Mike Epps warns him, in full uncle mode. Cootie, our large earth-sign hero, is played by Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome, who is also an executive producer of the seven-episode series. The dark comedy is billed in the press release as a “coming of age joyride” and “a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.” It’s also got Walton Goggins playing a superhero named the Hero, whom Cootie idolizes and who we can probably assume does a major heel turn based on the aforementioned fact that he is played by Walton Goggins. Also included in the cast are Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo. Out June 23, I believe I speak for all the Virgos of the world when I say we can absolutely be relied upon to show up for this, but we really need to get it squared away in our calendars.

