Britney Spears Apparently Isn’t Quite Done with Her Book Yet

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears

When it comes to her memoir, Britney Spears is saying gimme, gimme more … time. Last year, we learned that the singer had reportedly landed a multi-million dollar deal with Simon & Schuster to publish a tell-all book about her life, likely describing her experience of her conservatorship. Spears later stated that her book would release at the end of 2022, a deadline that has come and gone. In a recent Instagram post, she confirmed that she’s still not done writing. “I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!!” she wrote. “It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!” She also criticized TMZ for being part of the “cruel” media, presumably in light of the outlet’s recent documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. Read her full message below.