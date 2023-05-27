How to Stream Palme d’Or Awards at Cannes Film Festival 2023

After an eventful few weeks at Cannes in the South of France, the film festival has come to its final moment: the Palme d’Or awards ceremony. The jury, led by last year’s winner Triangle of Sadness’s Ruben Östlund, is made of actors, directors, and filmmakers from around the world like Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Rungano Nyoni, Maryam Touzani, Paul Dano, Denis Ménochet, Atiq Rahimi, and Damián Szifron. As for the ceremony itself, presenters for the evening include actors Song Kang-ho, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, John C. Reilly, and Pixar creative director Pete Docter, with actor Orlando Bloom handing out the final prize.
The ceremony will stream live at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT at the Cannes official YouTube page.
Below are a list of the film’s nominated for tonight’s big award and other awards of the evening.
Palme D’Or Nominees
Anatomy Of A Fall Director: Justine Triet
Asteroid City Director: Wes Anderson
Banel & Adama Director: Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Black Flies Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
Club Zero Director: Jessica Hausner
Firebrand Director: Karim Aïnouz
A Brighter Tomorrow Director: Nanni Moretti
Monster Director: Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Fallen Leaves Director: Aki Kaurismaki
About Dry Grasses Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Last Summer Director: Catherine Breillat
La Chimera Director: Alice Rohrwacher
The Pot-Au-Feu Director: Hùng Tran Anh
Homecoming Director: Catherine Corsini
Four Daughters Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
May December Director: Todd Haynes
Perfect Days Director: Wim Wenders
Youth (Spring) Director: Wang Bing
Kidnapped Director: Marco Bellocchio
The Old Oak Director: Ken Loach
The Zone Of Interest Director: Jonathan Glazer
Awards List:
Grand Prix: TBD
Jury Prize: TBD
Best Director: TBD
Best Screenplay: TBD
Best Actress: TBD
Best Actor: TBD
Camera d’Or: TBD
Short Film Palme d’Or: TBD