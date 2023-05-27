How to Stream Palme d’Or Awards at Cannes Film Festival 2023

After an eventful few weeks at Cannes in the South of France, the film festival has come to its final moment: the Palme d’Or awards ceremony. The jury, led by last year’s winner Triangle of Sadness’s Ruben Östlund, is made of actors, directors, and filmmakers from around the world like Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Rungano Nyoni, Maryam Touzani, Paul Dano, Denis Ménochet, Atiq Rahimi, and Damián Szifron. As for the ceremony itself, presenters for the evening include actors Song Kang-ho, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, John C. Reilly, and Pixar creative director Pete Docter, with actor Orlando Bloom handing out the final prize.

The ceremony will stream live at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT at the Cannes official YouTube page.

Below are a list of the film’s nominated for tonight’s big award and other awards of the evening.

Palme D’Or Nominees

Anatomy Of A Fall Director: Justine Triet

Asteroid City Director: Wes Anderson

Banel & Adama Director: Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Black Flies Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Club Zero Director: Jessica Hausner

Firebrand Director: Karim Aïnouz

A Brighter Tomorrow Director: Nanni Moretti

Monster Director: Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Fallen Leaves Director: Aki Kaurismaki

About Dry Grasses Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Last Summer Director: Catherine Breillat

La Chimera Director: Alice Rohrwacher

The Pot-Au-Feu Director: Hùng Tran Anh

Homecoming Director: Catherine Corsini

Four Daughters Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

May December Director: Todd Haynes

Perfect Days Director: Wim Wenders

Youth (Spring) Director: Wang Bing

Kidnapped Director: Marco Bellocchio

The Old Oak Director: Ken Loach

The Zone Of Interest Director: Jonathan Glazer

Awards List:

Grand Prix: TBD

Jury Prize: TBD

Best Director: TBD

Best Screenplay: TBD

Best Actress: TBD

﻿Best Actor: TBD

Camera d’Or: TBD

Short Film Palme d’Or: TBD