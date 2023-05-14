Celeb Mothers Mothered on Mother’s Day, Mama!

Celebs, they’re of woman born, just like us! Sunday was Mother’s Day in America, and the internet was awash in throwback photos of vintage moms, as well as tributes to moms that are more au courant. Nick Jonas paid tribute to Priyanka Chopra, their second with baby Malti Marie. Their child spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU, according to Chopra’s Mother’s Day IG post last year. Beyoncé shouted out Ms. Tina on Instagram, showing her mother dancing backstage at the Renaissance World Tour. It was a bittersweet Mother’s Day for some. Billie Lourd wrote on Instagram about how her relationship to the day has changed as she mourns her mother’s passing while celebrating her life as a mother of two. “It’s our day now,” she wrote. “And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time.”