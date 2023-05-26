Celine Dion ‘Not Giving Up’ on Performing Over Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion. Photo: Alice Chiche/AFP via Getty Images

Although she’s canceling the rest of her current tour dates after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion says she’s “not giving up” on performing. The singer announced that she will cancel the remaining European dates of her Courage tour, which were set to begin in August 2023. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she told fans in a statement. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.” Dion had postponed the dates in December, when she revealed her diagnosis of the rare syndrome, which causes muscle spasms that have made it difficult for her to perform. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” she wrote. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”