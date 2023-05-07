Christina Applegate Says She’s ‘Probably Not Going to Work On-Camera Again’

Photo: Getty Images

Christina Applegate told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that she has no plans to act on-camera again following the last season of Netflix’s Dead to Me. “Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are,” Applegate said of her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini. “I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.” Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 while filming the third and final season of the show. “The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together,’” she told the New York Times of her diagnosis during production. “I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’” Applegate told Vanity Fair that though she won’t be doing on-camera work, she’s open to voiceover acting. “I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working,” she said.