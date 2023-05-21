Christopher Nolan Says Oppenheimer Is ‘Kissing Three Hours’

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan has confirmed that those doing a double feature of Oppenheimer and Barbie are in for a long one. “It’s slightly longer than the longest we’ve done,” Nolan told Total Film Magazine. “It’s kissing three hours.” Gross wording, but thanks for the heads up.

Nolan is no stranger to a long runtime. Interstellar flirted with three hours, at two hours 49 minutes. Most of the Dark Knight trilogy was texting three hours, but still dating 2 1/2 hours. Shady! Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon fully raw dogs three hours — coming in at three hours 26 minutes.

The lack of good ol’ fashioned 90-minute films has become something of a cri de coeur on Film Twitter. But Oppenheimer tells a complex story of nuclear brinksmanship, with the distinct possibility that all life could have been eradicated if the first atomic bomb exploded earth’s atmosphere. That feels like a long story to tell! Kiss three hours yourself when the film premieres July 21.