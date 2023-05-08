A Very Special Trailer for Clone High Has Finally Arrived

Twenty years ago (help!) on a very special episode of Clone High, all the clones were frozen in place on prom night right as Abe was about to confess his feelings for either Cleo or Joan. Now, a full trailer for the upcoming return of the now-thawed series has ended a cliffhanger that’s almost old enough to buy a beer: It was Joan! Joan is the love of Abe’s life, obviously! But she’s twirling tongues with JFK?? On purpose?? Of course, that’s pretty small potatoes for this group of people who are sure they’re teens but have just been told they were frozen for 20 years and now have decades of history to catch up on and all-new classmates to meet. The new season of the series is set to drop its first two episodes on MAX (f.k.a. HBO Max) May 23. So mark your calendars, fellow elder millennials; that’ll be the day we begin in earnest to reminisce about flip phones and low-rise pants until we start to fret about the inescapable drumbeat that is the passing of time. (It’s basic to use the word “basic” now? But I really like that word!) Man, it is just so hard to stay a cool, cool teen when you’ve actually seen the year 2003.

Related