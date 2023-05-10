Coronation Guest Wants You to Know This Is Just What He Looks Like

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A mustachioed man transfixed King Charles III’s coronation audience Saturday. The man’s long moptop hair, mustache, and glasses led some to believe he was someone (Meghan Markle?) in disguise. But he wasn’t. The poor fellow was Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins, and that’s just what he looks like, you guys. Jenkins went on TikTok to do a face reveal, proving that he’s not the Duchess of Sussex in drag. “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles,” he said. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service.” Jenkins is a multi-instrumentalist, a former member of the band Soft Machine, and his composition “Tros y Garrag” was played at the coronation. “I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” he said. He also denied being at the coronation to steal the crown jewels. And really, isn’t the coronation the worst time to steal the crown jewels? They’re one day being worn in a century? (Remember in the Minions movie when Bob stole the crown, and it made him King of England? That was fun.) If you want to hear more of Jenkins’ music, his track “Adeimus” is on the Pure Moods compilation CD.