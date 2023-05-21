David Zaslav Draws Jeers, Boos at Boston University Graduation

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav was greeted with boos and chants of “pay your writers” from students and picketers during his commencement speech at Boston University. Zaslav, a BU alum from 1985, started drawing boos during his introduction by BU President Robert A. Brown. Throughout his 20-minute speech, Zaslav did not address the ongoing WGA strike or the feelings of the crowd. Chants from attendees included “We don’t want you here,” “Pay your writers” and “Shut up, Zaslav.” WGA and IATSE picketers were also present at the commencement, as well as a plane that circled overhead with the message, “Pay your writers.” Zaslav’s speech reportedly covered themes of hard work, determination, and “choosing kindness.” “I hope to see all of you — and I mean all of you along the way,” Zaslav said at the end of his speech, pointing at the crowd. “The journey of life. There’s nothing better.” Watch Zaslav get booed below!

Zaslav getting hit with a Pay Your Writers chant in Boston. This is so good. pic.twitter.com/00pL4ahAqZ — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 21, 2023

Video and pics from my IATSE friend at the BU Graduation / Zaslav picket in Boston. Big turnout with loads of different unions attending.#wga#wgaStrong#wgaStrike pic.twitter.com/qpe2KCXgAf — Calvin Starnes (@CalvinStarnesOG) May 21, 2023

Zaslav loudly booed at BU commencement. Although I’m incapable of being happy, this comes close. pic.twitter.com/qtIaMJJaFb — Shawn Wines WGA Captain (@shawnwines) May 21, 2023