Dianna Agron on Those Taylor Swift Rumors: ‘That’s Funny’

Football enthusiast Tim Tebow is screaming, crying, and throwing up. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, former Gleek Dianna Agron has finally addressed those Taylor Swift dating — “Gaylor,” “SwiftGron,” etc. — allegations. When the interviewer told her that she has “inspired music,” referencing Swift’s 2012 song “22” (Agron is mentioned in the liner notes), she responded, “Me? Oh, if only!” Agron explained, “That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!” The conversation about the very specific topic continued with Agron being asked about how she felt about the media’s shipping of her and Swift’s friendship. “Shipped?” the Glee star responded with the interviewer clarifying that they meant shipped, as in a possible secret romance — like, you know, Faberry, the one between Quinn Fabray and Rachel Berry. “That is so interesting,” Agron stated carefully. “I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue.” Then came the finale of Agron’s answer, adding more mystery to this probably never-ending debate: “That’s funny.” THAT’S FUNNY?! Someone find out if those cookies are laughing.