The Disney+, Hulu Purge Has Begun

Streamliner At your service. Willow is about to adventure into the unknown. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Hot off the heels of Disney’s earnings call last week, Vulture has learned that the company is already looking to fulfill its promise of pulling the plug on a number of television shows on both Disney+ and Hulu. A Disney rep has confirmed to us but declined to comment further that both of the Walt Disney Company–owned streamers will be removing a handful of titles from their services as soon as next week on May 26. Titles such as Willow, Dollface, FX’s Pistol and Y: The Last Man are among the first round of shows to be pulled, they confirmed.

The move from Disney CEO Iger and co. follows the track set by Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav last year, when that company removed content from HBO Max in exchange for tax breaks. Currently, there are no concrete plans for where Disney+ and Hulu’s removed shows go next, though it’s safe to say these shows will resurface on a FAST channel (akin to Warner Bros. Discovery’s deal with The Roku Channel and Tubi), or be licensed out to other third party platforms — despite Bob Iger starting Disney+ to avoid just that. As recently as 2022, Iger told the New York Times that while their previous licensing deals with companies like Netflix “did a brilliant job,” he later realized that “[Disney was] basically selling nuclear weapons technology to a Third World country, and now they’re using it against us.” It led Disney to “[wean themselves] off all that licensing.” But these current removals underscore that nothing is forever, especially in streaming.

The current list of shows Disney+ is removing:

• Be Our Chef

• Best In Dough

• Best In Snow

• Big Shot

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

• Dollface

• Earth To Ned

﻿• Everything’s Trash

• Foodtastic

• Howard

• It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

• Little Demon

﻿• Love In The Time Of Corona

• Maggie

• Magic Camp

﻿• The Making Of Willow

• The Mysterious Benedict Society

• The One And Only Ivan

• Pistol

• The Premise

• The Quest

• Stuntman

• Timmy Failure

• Willow

﻿• Wolfgang

• The World According To Jeff Goldblum

• Y: The Last Man