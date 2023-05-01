Doja Cat Becomes an Actual Cat for Met Gala

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat is living up to her namesake and has transformed into a full-on feline at the 2023 Met Gala. Wearing an Oscar de la Renta sparkly ensemble and prosthetics by Malina Stearns, Doja Cat has paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, by dressing in a Cats-like inspired hood and feathered dress. Doja Cat and her vape pen feel quite all right on the minty-fresh carpet, despite this being her first Met Gala. “I feel nice,” she told Vogue when asked if she was nervous about attending. While Doja Cat was not the first person to reference Choupette — as Met Gala red-carpet fashion correspondent Chloe Fineman wore a pink glittery cat purse to the carpet — she will not be the last. Jared Leto debuted his fursona on the carpet, marking another year where he has terrified attendees. Hopefully, Doja Cat and Leto can remain calm if a laser pointer gets brought out at the after-party.