The Barbie Album Rollout Has Begun

Maybe this is how a meme dies. For the past couple years, looking up “Dua Lipa dance” would flood you with footage of that viral hip twist that got her dragged online. Now, all those search results are buried under news about “Dance the Night,” Lipa’s single for the Barbie soundtrack. This Barbie is rebranding! In the music video, Lipa is such a good dancer that she’s able to pick up new choreography right when she gets to the sparkly, pink set. She continues to perform despite the fact that a disco ball has crashed to the floor. “Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face / I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place,” she sings. Director Greta Gerwig makes a cameo, and we also get quick glimpses of Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey (who are all playing Barbies) dancing. We didn’t spot Ryan Gosling, but he’s just Ken, so whatever.

