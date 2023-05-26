We’re Stuck With Two More Euphoria-Less Years

Lexi’s opus. Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO

It’s starting to feel like we’ll never find out if Zendaya will face any consequences for losing that suitcase of drugs in the last season of Euphoria. Why? Well, HBO says Sam Levinson’s pulpy teen drama won’t be back for another two years at least. “Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, explained in a “State of the HBO Drama” interview, per Deadline. Between Zendaya’s movie-star schedule, Levinson’s commitment to the upcoming series The Idol, and the writer’s strike, Euphoria is on standby. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.” This isn’t the only HBO show facing uncertain times — a newly picked up Game of Thrones prequel shut down as a result of the strike, along with writing for the new seasons of The White Lotus and The Last of Us. “While everything at this moment is pencils down, I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later,” Orsi said. “Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the ’24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025.” Let’s hope Euphoria gives us some resolution whenever it returns — Zendaya’s Rue can’t go around owing kingpins a couple of g’s without letting us know how it all shakes out. Maybe Lexi will write a play about it.