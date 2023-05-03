Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Legendary Pictures is bringing the Faces of Death franchise back from the dead. Only this time, they’re not going to pretend you’re watching real snuff footage. Faces of Death 1 began life as one of those underground video nasties purporting to show footage of real people really dying. Some of these “real” deaths were so fake it wouldn’t fool those people who were scared of Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, but the film succeed enough to become a franchise. Now Cam and How to Blow Up a Pipeline’s Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber are making a new, 100% fake Faces of Death for the digital age. According to Bloody Disgusting, Faces of Death will follow a content moderator “that stumbles across a group that is recreating the murders from the original film. But in the story primed for the digital age and age of online misinformation, the question faced is are the murders real or fake?”

This new Faces of Death stars Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, and Charli XCX. Deadline reported that Jermaine Fowler has joined the cast, and that the whole cast is in Louisiana now filming.