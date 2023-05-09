Jimin, Muni Long, and Kodak Black Hop in the Fast X Car Pool

The Fast X music supervisor hit a randomizer button to select the soundtrack’s featured artists. It’s looking a lot like Via — a rideshare company somewhere between Uber and the bus that carts around a van full of random passengers — for global musicians. Chart topping K-pop star Jimin of BTS hopped on “Angel, Pt. 1” together with Kodak Black, who is still getting jobs for some reason, “Hrs & Hrs” hitmaker Muni Long, singer-songwriter JVKE, and rapper NLE Choppa. Fast X dropped a snippet of the piano-heavy trap tearjerker on streaming services on May 9 — just ahead of its full May 18 release. The music-video trailer contains portraits of the song’s featured artists — with Jimin belting on a rooftop at dawn and Muni Long on a different rooftop at night. There are also fast-looking cars, but we are not vehicular experts.

Earlier this year, the film dropped three other tracks. Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and Lambo4oe add their talents to “Let’s Ride,” which samples the Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s 1997 banger “Notorious Thugs.” New Zealand phonk-rap artist Sxmpra teams up with Fast X for his own version of “Let’s Ride! (Drift Phonk),” while a grab bag of musicians — rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Irish singer Dermot Kennedy, and country artist Bailey Zimmerman — perform “Won’t Back Down.” Next up, probably: Fireboy DML, Jawsh 685, and retired Oscar-winning musician Brie Larson.