FBoy Island Will F Up the CW This Fall

Photo: Hassen Salum

Like Casey running away from Limbro for a second shot with CJ, the formerly canceled FBoy Island is back for another chance with its third season set to premiere on the CW this fall. And it doesn’t sound like the show’s new network is leading things on: The CW also announcing a gender-flipped spinoff of the dating show, FGirl Island, to follow up with a midseason premiere. The news comes after HBO Max dumped FBoy Island late last year as part of a bloodbath at the streamer; at the time, production company STX made its intentions to shop the program clear. Deadline first reported in March, before the deal was finalized, that the CW had won a bidding war for both FBoy and FGirl Island, the latter of which was reportedly already in the works. In a bit of shady behavior, though, news of the final deal came the same day as the WGA began a strike. Reality TV is notably not covered under the strike — could the CW be padding out their fall slate in preparation?

FGirl Island seemed like an inevitability after last season of FBoy Island, when, in the finale, Tamaris decided to take the “FGirl” twist and choose herself over both of her final guys, keeping all of her $100,000. We’ll be on the lookout for the show’s first FGirl to make an appearance on FGirl Island — and for Nikki Glaser, who will bring a whole new set of silly quips as host of FGirl Island too. “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality-TV show is coming back,” Glaser reportedly said in a statement. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again.”