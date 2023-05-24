Spoilers for The Flash follow.
DC’s The Flash has a lot riding on it. Kicking off the newly unified DCU, determining whether Ezra Miller’s career can survive their controversial personal life, and also finally letting Nicolas Cage play the Man of Steel. Variety is reporting that Cage has a cameo in The Flash as Superman, a role he was supposed to take on way back in the 90’s. “Nic was absolutely wonderful,” The Flash director Andy Muschietti said in Esquire Middle East. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.” Cage was to be the lead of Superman Lives, directed by Tim Burton and featuring a Supes with too-long hair. Cage joins Batmen Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the nostalgiapalooza that is The Flash, coming to theaters June 16.