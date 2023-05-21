Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Josh Freese has been announced as Foo Fighters’ new drummer, the group revealed on Sunday. Freese will take over the role previously filled by Taylor Hawkins until his death in 2022. The band announced the news during the Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts livestream. A prolific session drummer, Freese has worked with artists and bands including Lana Del Rey, Rob Zombie, Bruce Springsteen, Nine Inch Nails, the Vandals, and Weezer. He also performed, along with over 50 other musicians, at Hawkins’ Los Angeles tribute concert last year. Freese posted on social media at the time about the experience of playing Hawkins’ drum set during the concert. “Without hesitation I said, ‘Taylor’s drums need to be up there and I want to play on his exact set up,’” Freese wrote on Instagram. “‘I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage. I want to sweat all over the same drums he was sweating all over every night…don’t change a thing.’” Hawkins died while on tour with Foo Fighters at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia.