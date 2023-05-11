Freaky Friday to Take Us Away a Second Time

Okay, do Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen next. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

AAAHhhhhh! AAAhhhhh! There used to be one movie and now there’s gonna be two! Could you, like, chill for a second? A sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is in the works, and both actresses are ready to get freaky again. In a New York Times retrospective interview, Disney confirmed that a sequel to the film is in development, with both stars in talks to return. Elyse Hollander will be writing the film. “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the Times on the subject of a sequel. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Will they switch bodies again? Will it be a Groundhog Day situation? Will they travel back in time and be trapped in the bodies of their ancestors as a way of processing intergenerational trauma? Okay, that last one is just Russian Doll season two … Either way, we’ll be happy to watch these actresses play anything, as long as there’s still a musical climax.