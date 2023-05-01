Alyssa Edwards, Joey Sasso Assemble in The GOAT

The GOAT is the all-star show of reality television. Freevee TV’s upcoming reality competition series is bringing together former contestants from damn near every blue-chip reality TV program, including Vanderpump Rules, The Challenge, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of New York City, Survivor, FBoy Island, Dancing With the Stars, The Real World, 90 Day Fiancé, and more. The plot is in the name — the show will decide who out of these iconic stars is the greatest reality contestant of all time. Daniel Tosh of Tosh.0 presides over the drama where 14 competitors tussle in various challenges for the title and, most importantly, for cold hard cash. Joey Sasso of The Circle fame lends his big personality to the series, alongside Drag Race standout Alyssa Edwards. Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Paola Mayfield, Da’Vonne Rogers, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and Jill Zarin have also put their hats in the ring and moved into the GOAT Manor for production, which began last month. The GOAT joins 100 Amazon original programs that the streamer sent to its Freevee TV, a free ad-supported platform, this year. If the promised drama disappoints, then there’s something else to flip to.