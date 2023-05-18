Much Like Richard Nixon, Futurama Won’t Die

Foolish network execs — you think you can cancel Futurama? No, no. All you can do is postpone its inevitable return. Futurama is coming back for a second time, ten years after its second cancellation. The show first aired in 1999 on Fox, was canceled in 2003, then was brought back by Comedy Central in 2008, before getting canceled again in 2013. Now, it’s Hulu’s turn. The first trailer teased Robot Santa Claus, chest waxing, and imminent danger ahead of the season premiere on July 24. The cast includes almost all of the original members, such as Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and even John DiMaggio, following a tussle with Disney over his paycheck. We await its third cancellation and revival on a yet-unheard-of streaming service with glee, because unlike Seymour Asses, this is a show that will never die.

