The Next Bachelor May Be Eligible for a Senior Discount

We have so many versions of The Bachelor. We have the original flavor, a gender-swapped version (The Bachelorette), and one that’s just tropical chaos (Bachelor in Paradise). But now, a wild spinoff has appeared! This time, it’s The Golden Bachelor — The Bachelor but mature. “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” reads an ABC press release. “On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.” One thing that is not yet clear is the actual ages of the contestants. Are they in their flirty 50s à la MILF Manor? Or are we are talking Social Security recipients? The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall, and while we’re light on details, The Bachelor franchise did need a shake-up. The Golden Bachelor gets our first-impression rose.