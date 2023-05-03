Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Famous Exes on Call Her Daddy

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates

Actor–lawsuit winner–Goop-ologist Gwyneth Paltrow went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and dished on all the famous ’90s heartthrobs she did or did not make out with back in the day. Leonardo DiCaprio was a hard pass for Paltrow because “he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19,” she said. Gwyneth would have been rebuffing Leo during his (alleged) peak “pussy posse” era when DiCaprio and his crew had the rep of burning through Hollywood and New York in a very single-minded way. She also said she never made out with Johnny Depp.

Paltrow did dish on her famous exes in a game of “Fuck, Marry, Kill” with Chris Martin, Brad Pitt, and Ben Affleck. She said she would remarry Martin, fuck Pitt, and, unfortunately, kill Affleck. She clearly felt bad about putting Affleck into the killed position, but she wasn’t going to slag off the father of her children on a podcast that their daughter, Apple, listens to. That being said, she did say Affleck was “technically excellent” in bed.