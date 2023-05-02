Gwyneth Paltrow Is Really Getting Only $1 From Her Ski Trial

One dollar richer. Photo: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Send your well-wishes to Gwyneth Paltrow, who will actually have to pay her own attorneys’ fees after winning her ski trial in March. When Paltrow won her countersuit against Terry Sanderson — after he had accused her of crashing into and injuring him on a slope in 2016 — she was afforded a symbolic $1 judgment along with legal fees. Now, according to the Associated Press, Utah district-court judge Kent Holmberg ruled in his final judgment that Sanderson will not have to pay Paltrow’s fees, per an agreement between both sides’ attorneys. The trial was surely an expensive one, the culmination of years of legal fighting featuring multiple expert witnesses and equally expert animations to boot. Sanderson’s lawyers even attempted to discredit Paltrow for the common practice of requesting attorneys’ fees. But in a possible compromise, Holmberg’s ruling also revealed that Sanderson’s team did not plan to appeal the case — dashing hopes of a sequel to the ski trial of the century.