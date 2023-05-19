Hank Green Shares Cancer Diagnosis in a Vlog

YouTube icon and TikTok uncle Hank Green announced May 19 that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the blood. In the vlog, titled “So, I’ve got cancer,” Green tells the story of his diagnosis, which started when he noticed enlarged lymph nodes. At the doctor, he was shocked to see the American health-care system moving quickly, which, it turns out, usually means Bad News. He will undergo chemotherapy and will be taking a break from his projects, including channels he runs with his brother John Green, author of The Fault in Our Stars among other books. Green shared a link to a newsletter he intends to publish in lieu of videos when he feels up to making content. Green ends the video requesting movies, TV shows, and video games that have very little in the way of “emotions,” because he wants to be distracted but does not want to cry, and to this Vulture would like to suggest Hank Green the following:

• Quality food content, including Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi and Salt Fat Acid Heat.

﻿• The X-Men animated series.

• Any documentary focusing on the famously unmoved Anna Wintour, like The September Issue and The First Monday in May.