Here Are the Winners for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will forever go down in history as the day Angela Bassett did the thing. Sadly, Sunday night’s BAFTA TV Awards didn’t have an exciting viral moment — but on the bright side, plenty of worthy nominees were honored at the ceremony. Among the night’s top winners were Kate Winslet, for her leading role in Channel 4’s I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters took home the trophy for best drama series, with series star Anne-Marie Duff winning the best supporting actress award for her work on the show. Horgan shouted out her fellow writers during her acceptance speech for best drama, noting, “It all begins and ends with the writers so we’re in solidarity to our WGA brothers and sisters.” On the reality TV side, BBC’s competition show The Traitors (not the American version, though that one is also very deserving) picked up two awards, including for best reality show and for host Claudia Winkleman. Find a full list of winners below.

Female Performance In A Comedy Program

Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.

The Traitors

We Are Black And British

Short Form Program

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How To Be A Person

Kingpin Cribs

Specialist Factual

AIDS: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

Daytime

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit

Scam Interceptors

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Wimbledon 2022

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws

Entertainment Program

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw, Andor

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Lesley Manville, Sherwood

Saffron Hocking, Top Boy

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

Children Of The Taliban

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Single Drama

I Am Ruth

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

International

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

Mini-Series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah

Comedy Entertainment Program

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Eastenders

Emmerdale

Live Event

Concert For Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors

Lee Mack, The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Memorable Moment

Derry Girls, The finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace

Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace, Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II

Stranger Things, Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song “Running Up That Hill”

The Real Mo Farah, Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the U.K. as a child

The Traitors, the final round table

Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie’s first kiss

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Josh Finan, The Responder

Salim Daw, The Crown

Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt

Chaske Spencer, The English

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Martin Freeman, The Responder

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake, Anne

Sarah Lancashire, Julia

Vicky Mcclure, Without Sin