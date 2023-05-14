Here Are the Winners for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will forever go down in history as the day Angela Bassett did the thing. Sadly, Sunday night’s BAFTA TV Awards didn’t have an exciting viral moment — but on the bright side, plenty of worthy nominees were honored at the ceremony. Among the night’s top winners were Kate Winslet, for her leading role in Channel 4’s I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters took home the trophy for best drama series, with series star Anne-Marie Duff winning the best supporting actress award for her work on the show. Horgan shouted out her fellow writers during her acceptance speech for best drama, noting, “It all begins and ends with the writers so we’re in solidarity to our WGA brothers and sisters.” On the reality TV side, BBC’s competition show The Traitors (not the American version, though that one is also very deserving) picked up two awards, including for best reality show and for host Claudia Winkleman. Find a full list of winners below.
Female Performance In A Comedy Program
Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Reality & Constructed Factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.
The Traitors
We Are Black And British
Short Form Program
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How To Be A Person
Kingpin Cribs
Specialist Factual
AIDS: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
Daytime
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit
Scam Interceptors
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022
Wimbledon 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Program
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws
Entertainment Program
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
Supporting Actress
Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw, Andor
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Lesley Manville, Sherwood
Saffron Hocking, Top Boy
Current Affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
Children Of The Taliban
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)
News Coverage
BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
Single Drama
I Am Ruth
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
International
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
Mini-Series
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
Factual Series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Single Documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The Real Mo Farah
Comedy Entertainment Program
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Eastenders
Emmerdale
Live Event
Concert For Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors
Lee Mack, The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Memorable Moment
Derry Girls, The finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace
Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace, Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II
Stranger Things, Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song “Running Up That Hill”
The Real Mo Farah, Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the U.K. as a child
The Traitors, the final round table
Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie’s first kiss
Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Josh Finan, The Responder
Salim Daw, The Crown
Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt
Chaske Spencer, The English
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Martin Freeman, The Responder
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Scripted Comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Leading Actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake, Anne
Sarah Lancashire, Julia
Vicky Mcclure, Without Sin