John Wilson Is Back to Make You Go ‘Wowww’

John Wilson is going to be signing off for his last time. The trailer for the upcoming third season of How To With John Wilson reveals that it’s also going to be the stunning docu-comedy’s final season, which is a shame, because Wilson has found truly endless source material in New York City since the series began in 2020. This time, Wilson will teach us how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears. There’s lots of swirling imagery, a cameo by the famous Big Duck of Flanders, New York, and lots of Wilson going “wowwww” at stuff. In a statement that was sent out along with the trailer, Wilson says that marking this season as the final one opened up exciting narrative possibilities.

“While a part of me would be happy to go on making How To indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that’s still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off.” He says he plans to “continue to experiment within the world of nonfiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing. The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing.”

The third and final season of How To With John Wilson premieres Friday, July 28, at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.