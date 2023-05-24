The I Think You Should Leave Trailer Is Gonna Crush You Up

Yesterday, May 23, was Tim Robinson’s birthday. Today, May 24, he’s giving us a belated birthday present? Wow! The trailer for I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is finally here, giving fans a good peek at all of the lunacy in store from the Best Sketch Show There Is. There’s a guy getting choked out with a toilet seat while an adult baby bops Sam Richardson over the head. There are at least two fake game shows, one of which is called Metal Motto Search and involves some sort of a robot man. There’s a shot of Tim crying, a shot of Tim zip-lining, and plenty of Tim’s finest car acting. There are also fedoras sprinkled throughout this thing, and we pray to God they’re Stanzos.

The trailer has more guest stars than ever, including Jason Schwartzman, Fred Armisen, Conner O’Malley, Patti Harrison, and Ayo Edebiri. And for real film buffs, character actor Santa Claus, most famous for playing Detective Crashmore, is in the mix as well. The new six-episode season drops on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30. Might as well just make it a four-day weekend.