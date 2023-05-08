Jharrel Jerome Disguises Himself As a Giant Bush

Sneaky little gremlin Taylor Swift uses janitor carts to get around undetected, and a magical Jharrel Jerome hides in a giant bush. The Moonlight and When They See Us actor wants to do some inconspicuous stargazing in an exclusive first-look clip from Boots Riley’s upcoming Prime Video series I’m a Virgo. The show is a “darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride” that follows the travails of Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man who decides to escape his solitary existence and forge some life experience, according to the press release. He grew up hidden away from the world in Oakland, subsisting on comic books and TV shows for company, making his foray something of a quest to find himself. “He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero … I’m a Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey,” reads the logline. Meta.

In the clip, Cootie’s thirsty to make it to the park. He disguises himself as a giant bush and takes LeBron James–length strides down a quiet residential street to get there. We know the stars are in Virgo (it’s the titular role!) because Cootie mutters “Virgo” as he takes in the constellations. But all is not too well. A group of young people are having a kickback, and they could potentially spot him hiding in the leaves. As his eyes dart back and forth, a young man walks over to pee on the giant bush. Cootie steps back, surreptitiously trying to avoid getting peed on. The man notices the bush is sentient, gets spooked, and yells about the bush running away. “It’s a damn giant,” he mutters to himself. Cover blown. Surprised that man didn’t piss himself.

I’m a Virgo is created, written, and co-executive-produced by Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) alongside Tze Chun (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) as co-showrunner and executive producer. Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy) stars alongside Jerome, together with Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young (The Punisher), Allius Barnes (PEN15), Olivia Washington (Breaking), Mike Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts). The Odyssey (Boots Riley version) premieres on Prime Video on June 23.