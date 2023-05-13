Jay-Z Is So Serious About That Times Square Casino

Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Jay-Z is really hoping that New York City will bet on his bid to bring a Caesars Palace casino to Times Square. In fact, the Roc Nation businessman business, man is now appealing to the public — per Billboard, Hov’s company recently placed full-page ads about the proposed casino in the New York Post, New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News. NYC is reportedly only expected to give out one gaming license, and Roc Nation has partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in hopes of winning over other competitors. Roc Nation’s ads suggest that Jay-Z’s coalition deserves the license because it has a plan to attract tourists and invest in the local community, among other improvements. “Caesars Palace Times Square will benefit all of New York — the hotel and restaurant workers in the area, retailers and surrounding neighborhoods,” the ad, which was also shared on social media as an open letter, reads. “Our bid commits $115 million for diverse theater programs that include daycare for Broadway workers and their families.” Not everyone is convinced, however: Per the New York Times, the Jay-Z-backed casino has been opposed by Broadway theater owners who think it will keep gamblers out of local restaurants and damage the character of the theater district. Other proposals for casinos near Citi Field, the Nassau Coliseum, and the Coney Island boardwalk have all also previously been met with community protests. We’ll have to see if the promises in the ad below make New Yorkers feel better about taking a gamble on this gambling idea.