Jennifer Coolidge Shouts Out WGA in MTV Movie Awards Speech

Wow! Jennifer Coolidge dedicated her MTV Comedic Genius award to the WGA and its strike. “Almost all great comedy starts with great writers,” she said. “I just think that as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now. Fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.” The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards weren’t broadcast live because of the writers’ strike. The WGA announced it would be picketing the show, which prompted host Drew Barrymore and Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®) winner Lala Kent to back out. MTV then said the show would air with pretaped sketches and acceptance speeches. In Coolidge’s pretaped speech, she exclaimed how cool it was to share the Comedic Genius award with her fellow Groundlings Will Ferrell and Melissa McCarthy — and also that the statuette was in the shape of her favorite food. But a good chunk of her speech was a shout-out to the writers. “I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t wanna put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant was it’s everything.” Then she started dancing to “Jump Around,” by House of Pain. Sure!