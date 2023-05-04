Scandoval Stresses Jennifer Lopez Out, Too

Based on Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to the #Scandoval, we doubt Bennifer would survive a Ben-affair. Although it’s been two months since news broke that Tom Sandoval had cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, J.Lo is apparently only just finding out about the Vanderpump Rules love triangle. During a recent appearance on The View, J.Lo revealed that she knows of the Bravo reality show but doesn’t watch it regularly. “So what would you do … if your best friend was sleeping with your husband?” Joy Behar asked. After screaming and placing a hand on her chest, Lopez responded, “Is that what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules?” She then jumped when Sunny Hostin added that the couple had lived together for a decade (Madix and Sandoval actually dated for nine years, but we understand rounding up for dramatic effect). In case her body language about Ben Affleck’s imagined infidelity weren’t clear enough, Lopez said she would “just walk out” if a Scandoval ever happened to her. Watch J.Lo’s full reaction in the clip B.Lo below.

