Joaquin Phoenix Is Putting His Whole Joa-qussy Into Todd Haynes’s Next Film

There’s only so much hanging out with Lady Gaga one actor can do before ending up gay in a movie. This fall, Bradley Cooper is starring in Maestro, a biopic about Leonard Bernstein, for example. It’s TBD how much explicit gay sex that biopic will include (our guess: not a lot!), but Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix won’t be making that mistake. In a conversation with IndieWire at Cannes, the movie’s director, Todd Haynes (Carol), who is there promoting his film May December, described the current state of the upcoming project. “The next film is a feature that’s an original script that I developed with Joaquin Phoenix based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me … It’s a gay love story set in 1930s L.A.,” he said. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film.” Okay, but if they want to make this a true portrayal of ’30s gays, they should probably include a scene in which Phoenix freaks out after Bette Davis isn’t nominated for an Oscar for Of Human Bondage.