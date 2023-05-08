President Joe Biden Supports WGA Writers’ Strike

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden wants WGA writers to get a fair deal during the ongoing negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). During a screening of the upcoming series American Born Chinese on Monday night, President Biden took a moment to discuss the ongoing writers’ strike and show solidarity with the workers. “I sincerely hope the strike gets resolved, and writers are given a fair deal as soon as possible,” he said Monday night. “This is an iconic, meaningful American industry & we need the writers—and all the workers—to tell the stories of our nation, and the stories of all of us.” Biden isn’t the only politician supporting the writers; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent food to strikers in New York on Monday, rep. Bernie Sanders also expressed support for the WGA online last week, and the leader of the free world Jennifer Coolidge shouted out the WGA at the MTV Movie Awards. Below is the video of President Biden’s full statement.

"I sincerely hope the strike gets resolved, and writers are given a fair deal as soon as possible. This is an iconic, meaningful American industry & we need the writers—and all the workers—to tell the stories of our nation, and the stories of all of us." - @POTUS #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/cyH7HrTK6G — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 9, 2023