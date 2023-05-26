Lionsgate Definitely Isn’t Letting the John Wick Franchise Die

Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

John Wick isn’t dead! Wait, sorry, we should clarify — the franchise isn’t dead. We can’t give any guarantees about Keanu Reeves’s character. Per Entertainment Weekly, Lionsgate executive Joe Drake has confirmed that a fifth John Wick movie is currently in development, along with multiple spinoffs. “We’re building out the world, and when that [John Wick] 5 movie comes, it will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories,” he said on a recent earnings call. “But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.” Drake specifically mentioned two projects that we already knew about. The Continental, a three-episode prequel series about the New York hotel’s early days, will drop on Peacock this September. Ana de Armas stars as ballerina-assassin Rooney in the movie spinoff Ballerina, which takes place after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024. Another spinoff is apparently also being developed, though Drake did not specify the title. According to ComicBook.com, the exec also noted that the company is looking into a video game. TL;DR: Lionsgate’s not letting this franchise out of its paws.