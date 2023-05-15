The Jonas Brothers Rank High School Musical Over Camp Rock

With the Writers’ Strike shutting down every late night show, the non-WGA WWHL is the only game in town. Which means if celebs want to plug something, they have to come to Andy Cohen. The Jonas Brothers played a game of Agree or Disagree with Cohen, in which they unanimously agreed that High School Musical is a better movie than Camp Rock. They are in agreement with Vulture’s own Rebecca Alter, as well as YouTuber Danny Gonzalez (who recently suggested the fictionalized Kevin Jonas may have been a cannibal. That’s how weird the character was written). They said it was because the HSM series had a bigger budget. Whatever you say, bros. They were also in unanimous agreement that the purity rings were bad!

Related