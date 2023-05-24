Julio Torres Is Facing Flamboyant and Clerical Dangers in Problemista

Julio Torres is, how do you say? Sui generis. Following his comedy special titled My Favorite Shapes and co-creating and starring in an HBO series about a Latin American group of reverse-Scooby-Doo-ers called Los Espookys, his upcoming debut film, Problemista, looks to be just as surreal and funny as … everything else he makes. He stars as Alejandro, an artist who lives in the U.S. and has one month to find a cosigner on his visa so he attempts to get his boss, played by Tilda Swinton, to be that cosigner. But Alejandro’s mother has had prophecies about him “leaving the safe world, where he’d face the dangers she tried so hard to keep him from.” And, given that Tilda Swinton’s eyes grow bright red at one point in the trailer, she just might be among them. Other than Torres and Swinton, the A24 film also stars RZA, Greta Lee, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, and Isabella Rossellini as the narrator. The film premieres August 4 in theaters, so get ready for a Hot Surrealist Summer.

