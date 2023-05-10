Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Following President Joe Biden’s support for the WGA writers’ strike last night, Vice President Kamala Harris is following suit. Harris was scheduled to appear at an MTV event for Mental Health Action Day at Cal State Dominguez Hills next week on May 18, an event to encourage young people to seek out mental health resources. However, according to the LA Times, the vice president is no longer attending the event to avoid crossing the picket lines as the event is spearheaded by MTV. There is also an unannounced celebrity guest expected to attend, but it is currently unknown if they will attend or if the event will still happen — the student events calendar doesn’t have it scheduled. This would possibly be the second event affected by the strike after the MTV Movie and TV Awards lost its host and switched to a clips-based program last weekend. Vulture has reached out to Cal State Dominguez Hills and MTV for comment.