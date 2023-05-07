Katy Perry Roars at the British Public During Coronation Concert

Photo: Leon Neal/Leon Neal/Getty Images

It’s unclear what the overlap between British monarchists and KatyCats is, but we can now place Princess Charlotte squarely in the middle of that Venn diagram. The young royal and second child of William and Kate was spotted singing along to Katy Perry’s “Roar” during Perry’s performance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert. Perry, wearing a metallic gold number, performed a dramatic orchestral version of her ubiquitous 2013 hit at the concert on Sunday. Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the concert also included performances from Take That, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie (but where was Luke Bryan?) Watch Perry’s performance below, and see if you find it half as entertaining as that footage of Perry trying to find her seat yesterday at the coronation ceremony.

Katy Perry performing “Roar” orchestral version at the #CoronationConcert .



pic.twitter.com/pxSdmUkIkX — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023

Pt. 2 | Katy Perry serving vocals performing “Roar” at the #CoronationConcert. pic.twitter.com/wg04UxMxbo — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023