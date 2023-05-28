Kelly Clarkson Hints That Broadway May Be in Her Future

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

In case you missed it, Kelly Clarkson is moving herself, her kids, and her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City — where the self-proclaimed “Broadway nerd” might be headed to the Great White Way. In an interview on TalkShopLive, Clarkson explained the reasoning behind her cross-country move. The singer’s family is based in North Carolina, and following her public divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she sought a “fresh start” for her kids. “I haven’t actually been able to talk about this a lot. I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people,” Clarkson said. “I was like, ‘Guys I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go the East Coast.’” Clarkson then noted that a move to New York would allow her access to Broadway. “I’m in love with theatre and Broadway and all of that, and I never thought I’d get a chance to do anything like that, so eventually I would love to do something,” she said, before adding that she’s “in the works of, like, writing something [for Broadway] right now.” Tony Awards: Kelly is coming for you. In the meantime, Clarkson’s new album, chemistry, is out on June 23.

kelly clarkson is gonna get that tony pic.twitter.com/3fVuKDXxh8 — 𝗄𝖺𝗒𝖾🍷💔☀️ (@redwineclarkson) May 25, 2023