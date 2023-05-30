Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Get Silly in “The Hillbillies”

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem wanted something fun, something for summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to. Plus they wanted to create a safe space for Tyler, the Creator to tease his annual music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The cousin duo, who previously collaborated on the tracks “Savior” and “Family Ties,” released their new track “The Hillbillies” on May 30 with an unserious Neal Farmer–directed music video filmed entirely on VHS. Keem and Kenny steal from ’90s aesthetics and homemade music videos — the title card looks like the menu graphics for a video game, and the rest of the video is shot on a fisheye lens. Their adventures include traipsing around private jets and hotel rooms, showing off their drip, and doing little dances for the camera over a beat that samples Bon Iver’s “PDLIF.” Shots in London are juxtaposed with shots both in and outside of L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, where Kendrick, Keem, and Tyler camp out with their classic sky-blue Beemer and a beige Bentley. Tyler flashes a Camp Flog Gnaw pin toward the end of it all. Maybe we’ll all be shaking ass to the Evilgiane-produced track at CFG this summer.

Related