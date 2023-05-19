Kendrick Lamar Reminds Us He’s an ‘Honorary Beyhive’

This just in from KNTY News … Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem” remix with Kendrick Lamar has arrived without warning. The cover art features an American flag that appears to be made out of red, white, and blue bullets. Bey dropped the track on Friday evening, which was an effective way to get everyone to stop talking about her new Malibu mansion. “I’m an honorary Beyhive, let’s see why,” Lamar raps on the surprise collab. Any fans who turn to computer-generated audio to imagine what new music from Lamar could sound like can take a break — as Lamar says, “even AI gotta practice clonin’ Kendrick.” Listen to the full, non-artificial remix below, and join us in wondering whether he’ll perform it live on the American leg of Bey’s ongoing Renaissance world tour.