Kieran Culkin Takes on the Role of Investigative Journalist

“Were you silent or silenced?” Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Acting provides you the chance to do anything your heart desires. You can be an alcoholic without drinking alcohol, you can be a toy with permanently arched feet, and, at this year’s THR Drama Actor Roundtable, Succession’s Kieran Culkin decided to play the role of investigative journalist. While THR did provide a moderator, the true host was Culkin. When Dahmer’s Evan Peters attempts to stop talking about playing Jeffrey Dahmer, Culkin hops in with a follow-up, asking, “Do you find that it’s easy to pop in and out of that? At the end of the day of doing a difficult scene as Jeffrey Dahmer, can you go, ‘I’m gonna go home and shower, have some soup?’” When The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal notes that many of his roles have been low risk because they’re parts of franchises, Culkin isn’t so sure, and asks, “Wouldn’t you say that there’s a lot of risk in doing something so beloved?” And when Pascal gets asked about being considered a “daddy,” Culkin asks a question that we all want the answer to: “Will you be my daddy?” At one point, when Culkin questions him about his relationship to TLOU video game, Pascal asks, “Who’s running this interview?” “Him, and I’m so happy about it,” moderator Lacey Rose responds. Look, writers are rightly nervous about AI taking their jobs, but it turns out the real threat may have been Kieran Culkin all along.