Hear Ye, the Tears of the Kingdom Memes Have Arrived

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its large storage space have finally landed in the hands of gamers everywhere when it was released this week. While some folks have already figured out how to speedrun the game in about 90 mins, others are taking time to explore everything the game has to offer. From building elaborate vehicles that can function properly to vehicles that immediately burst into flames, players are finding new ways to be chaotic in the Kingdom of Hyrule. The highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild has already scored 10s across the board, leaving one final kingdom to save: Twitter. Below are the funniest tweets and Tik Toks about Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

“You’re laughing? There’s tears in the kingdom and you’re laughing” pic.twitter.com/jBf9dVDNFz — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) May 13, 2023

there is no way that's how i was supposed to do that and that's why i love this game #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/61pB5id0kf — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) May 13, 2023

You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/dAxQCnKF5X — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 12, 2023

[ TotK ]



Last Zelda post I promise but I'm so happy you can do this pic.twitter.com/kEAJL7ksQE — Liz (@Liz_Caingcoy) May 13, 2023

Everyone is sick of me saying “…Fitzgerald?” when they mention Zelda — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) May 13, 2023

koroks in botw: whee! can you shoot an arrow? at my balloon?



koroks in totk: ya ha ha! build me a ford f1-50! — Jack de Quidt (@notquitereal) May 12, 2023

(In the middle of getting my ass kicked)



one second please, I gotta eat five apples and a rice ball — Grantpa (@grantpardee) May 13, 2023