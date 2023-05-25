Alicia Keys Is Lil Durk’s Therapist in ‘Therapy Session/Pelle Coat’ Video

Lil Durk is opening up — and to Alicia Keys. In the Chicago rapper’s new video for his tracks “Therapy Session” and “Pelle Coat,” off his upcoming album Almost Healed, Keys plays his therapist in a dramatic introduction. First, she asks him about the deaths of fellow Chicago rapper King Von and Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., less than eight months apart. “Wow, that must have been incredibly devastating,” Keys says. She goes on to prompt him to be vulnerable: “I wanna hear from Durk Banks.” Then the visual cuts to Durk driving around Chicago as “Pelle Coat” begins to play. On the song, Durk takes stock of seeing death all around him, along with the specific deaths of Von and DThang. “I send money to jails, I send money for funerals,” he raps. “Even though they goin’ to hell for all them niggas they killed / You know I’m part of my brother ’nem forever ever, ever, I’m goin’ to hell.”

“Therapy Session” and “Pelle Coat” kick off the 21-track Almost Healed. Last week, Durk released the lead single “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole. The album also features 21 Savage, Future, Morgan Wallen, Kodak Black, Chief Wuk, Rob49, and the late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.