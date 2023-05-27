The Little Mermaid Splashes It’s Way to the Box Office

Photo: Disney

The Little Mermaid live-action remake is collecting gadgets, gizmos, and box office numbers galore. Despite Melissa McCarthy having a less-than-positive experience on set and having to stick up for her fellow crew members, the film has maintained its support from its sea stars, and audiences are taking their tails to see the film during Memorial Day weekend. Since Friday, The Little Mermaid has earned $38 million, according to Deadline, and it’s estimated to earn $120-130 million over the four-day weekend. Halle Bailey’s starring role had a lot of competition this weekend, following the premieres of Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy; both films are projected to earn another $20 mil each over the four day holiday. While it’s still uncertain if Scuttle’s rap will affect the box office totals (or leave them under the sea), the rest of the film’s performances and resurgence of mermaids will float right to the top.